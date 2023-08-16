LIC South Central Zone celebrates Independence Day

Live
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) South Central Zone has celebrated 77th Independence Day with traditional fervor and gaiety. LK Shyamsunder, Zonal Manager, South Central Zone, LIC, hoisted national flag in the office premises on Tuesday morning. National Anthem was sung with pride and dignity. Addressing the employees and agents, Shyamsunder said that the national flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation, and government has been taking steps to promote to hoist the national flag at homes of every citizen.
He called upon to re-ignite our hearts with patriotic fervor, resolve to maintain unity in diversity and work towards strengthening of the nation in all its dimensions through hard work and adopting high ethical standards.
On the occasion, planting of saplings were undertaken by the officers and staff of LIC South Central Zone. Senior officials – Uthup Joseph, P Ramesh Babu, Rajesh Bharadwaj, Rajib Biswas and MJ Venkata Ramana were present.