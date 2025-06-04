LIC to get new head soon

Mumbai: Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the government’s head-hunting agency for officers, is likely to conduct interaction of the four Managing Directors of LIC, including the two who have joined on June 1, for selecting a new MD & CEO in place of Sidhartha Mohanty who will be retiring from his post on June 6.

A source familiar with the development, told Bizz Buzz that the interaction for new MD & CEO of the Corporation will be conducted any day after June 6.

Meanwhile, two of EDs of Life Insurance Corporation, Ratnakar Patnaik and Dinesh Pant, have taken over as managing directors of the corporation on Monday last.Both were appointed as MDs of LIC by the government on May 14. Two posts of MDs had fallen vacant after M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey retired in May end after reaching 60. The MDs who will be appearing for the FSIB interview are:Sat Pal Bhanoo, Ramachandran Doraiswamy, Ratnakar Patnaik and Dinesh Pant.

It is likely that Sat Pal Bhanoo, the seniormost MD, after Mohanty retires, will be appointed as acting MD&CEO of the Corporation until a regular MD & CEO is selected and approved by the ACC.

Patnaik joined LIC in March 1990 as a direct recruit officer.He is a graduate with Physics (Honours) and holds Master Degree in Public Administration. He is a Fellow of Insurance Institute of India and also holds a Diploma in Health Insurance.Patnaik was ED (Investment-Front Office) and Chief Investment Officer of the Corporation prior to taking charge as MD.

In a career span of 35 years in the Corporation, Patnaik has occupied important positions across many geographies. Pant was appointed actuary and ED (Actuarial) of the Corporation prior to assuming the role of MD.