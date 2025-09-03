Limelight Diamonds opens 3rd outlet

Hyderabad: Limelight Diamonds, lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has launched of its third store in Hyderabad. Following the strong response to its Somajiguda and Gachibowli outlets, the brand continues to deepen its footprint in Telangana, catering to the city’s rising demand for sustainable luxury.

The launch was led by Karam Chawla, Director, Limelight Diamonds, Sanchit Agarwal, Regional Partner, and the Limelight leadership team. The new store showcases collections from solitaire necklaces, bracelets, and earrings to men’s jewellery, all crafted with cutting-edge technology and a focus on sustainable luxury. With interiors blending elegance, minimalism, and warmth, the store offers an elevated shopping experience designed to resonate with the city’s modern, style-conscious audience.