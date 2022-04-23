Live updates of Day 2 of Bizz Buzz Business Conclabe

Visakhapatnam: The second day of Bizz Buzz Business Conclave has begun in Novotel Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The BBBC was launched yesterday by 'The Hans India' Chief Editor Ramu Sarma. The first day of the BBBC had a phenomenal response from the young businessmen and business enthusiast as they thronged Novotel to be a part of BBBC as many dignitaries too took part to share their views and ideas on ease of doing business. During all the three sessions, the dignitaries who attended the BBBC has appreciated The Hans India for organising such a unique conclave in Visakhapatnam, a city of destiny. Each speaker on the stage has appreciated The Hans India for coming up with such a unique conclave which will be helpful for young generation and enthusiast businessmen.