LOT launches festive offers

LOT Mobiles Private Limited, a leading player in mobile handsets retailing, announced attractive offers and discounts for the upcoming festive season. The mobile handset retailer has over 125 stores across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Under its Dasara & Diwali Dhamaka offer, the retail chain is rewarding customers with up to 6,000 cash points on every handset purchase. It also has on offer discount up to 65 per cent, and 10 per cent cash back on purchases made with debit and credit cards of major banks.

Besides, customers can save up to 50 per cent on mobile handset and television combo offers. The company is selling smart television sets at attractive prices during this festive season. The retail chain is also giving large number of prizes during the festive season.

It is also offering free home delivery within 90 minutes for those who buy mobiles and other devices online.

Customers can also buy products by making payments in instalments. Under this, customers can take delivery of new mobile handset by paying Rs 1 through debit card. The remaining amount will have to be paid in zero interest EMIs.

"Our Dasara & Diwali Dhamaka offers are receiving tremendous response from customers. We are offering a prize on every purchase," the company said.

LOT Mobiles has created a sensation in mobile devices retailing in South India. We have established all LOT showrooms with latest facilities. Latest accessories are also on sale at our showrooms, it added.