Mad Over Donuts forays into Hyd mkt

Hyderabad: Popular gourmet donut chain Mad Over Donuts, the Singapore-based donut brand, has officially entered the Hyderabad market, opening its first outlet at Sarath City Capital Mall. The launch marks the brand’s continued expansion across India, following successful operations in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Expressing happiness over the launch, Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director and CEO of the company said, “Hyderabad has always welcomed new brands with open arms, and we’re fortunate to experience the same. In just two days of sampling, the response has been overwhelming, with long queues and enthusiastic feedback from customers,” he said.

To offer a behind-the-scenes look at their operations, the brand organised a live demonstration of how their donuts are crafted in-store. “We want people to understand the quality and care we put into every donut,” Bhattacharya added.

“We aim to open at least five more stores in the next three to four months. All our outlets are 100 per cent company-owned, with no franchise operations, ensuring consistency and quality across locations,” he added.

Mad Over Donuts is all set to become a go-to destination for dessert lovers in city.