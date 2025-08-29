Maharashtra ranks first in State Energy Efficiency Index 2024

New Delhi: Maharashtra ranked first in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024 released on Friday by the Union Ministry of power.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Tripura followed in the rankings of SEEI 2024 that evaluated energy efficiency in 36 states and UTs for FY 2023-24.

Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Power, launched the index, which was developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in collaboration with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

It covered buildings, industry, transport, DISCOMs, agriculture, municipal services, and cross-sector initiatives using 66 indicators. The new framework reflects evolving national priorities such as the Energy Service Companies (ESCO) model, star rating for buildings, MSME cluster profiling, PAT scheme expansion, EV demand-side incentives, and DISCOMs' demand-side management efforts.

Compared to SEEI 2023, the number of front runner states has reduced from seven to five, with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu maintaining this status. Assam and Kerala featured in the ‘achiever’ category as they had met 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the total evaluation score.

Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh were classified as 'Contenders' meeting 30 to 50 per cent of the total evaluation score.

"As we chart our path toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and a 45 per cent reduction in emissions intensity by 2030, energy efficiency emerges as a foundational pillar, offering impactful, low-cost solutions that cut across all sectors," said Tripathi.

SEEI highlighted the progress made on the energy front, which includes 24 states adopting the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), 31 states enacting electric mobility policies, and 14 states mandating EV charging infrastructure in buildings.

SEEI 2024 continues to serve as a crucial policy tool, guiding sub-national energy efficiency actions and supporting India's energy transition. The Index provides actionable insights to help states improve their energy efficiency performance, contributing to India's broader climate and energy security targets.



