Mahindra bags contract from Airbus

Airbus Helicopters has awarded a contract to Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd. (MASPL) to manufacture the main fuselage of its H125 helicopter, marking a strengthening of the collaboration between the two companies and the government’s ‘Make in India’ drive. Work on the project will begin immediately at the MASPL factory in Bengaluru, with the first fuselage delivery scheduled for 2027.

“This new contract with Mahindra Aerostructures is a testament to the strong capabilities of our partners in India and our shared vision for the country’s aerospace sector,” Airbus India and South Asia President and MD Jurgen Westermeier said.