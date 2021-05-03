Mahindra prepones maintenance plant shutdown to May 2021

Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) on Monday, May 3, 2021, said it has preponed its scheduled maintenance work in each of its Automotive Division Manufacturing Plants to May 2021. The decision was taken in the wake of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic across the country.



This maintenance shutdown was originally scheduled for June 2021.



In a regulatory filing, the company said, "Due to the evolving COVID situation in the country, the Company has scaled up its efforts to ensure health and safety of its employees, associates and supporting ecosystem. Accordingly, the Company has decided to prepone the scheduled maintenance of four working days, in each of its Automotive Division Manufacturing Plants, to the month of May 2021, in a staggered manner. This was originally scheduled for June 2021."



M&M said, the Company continues to work closely with its Dealers and Suppliers to minimize the impact of disruption in operations due to localized lockdown restrictions in various parts of the country.



M&M's automotive division has manufacturing units at Chakan, Nashik, Kandivali, Zaheerabad and Haridwar.

Other companies, like Hero MotoCorp, MG Motor India, Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motorcycle India and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have already announced a temporary suspension of manufacturing operations due to the second wave of COVID-19 that is spread across the nation.