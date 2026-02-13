Mahindra unveils electric auto UDO at Rs 3.59 lakh

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), has unveiled its advanced electric three-wheeler, the Mahindra UDO model draws inspiration from an airplane and envisages the auto as a “autoplane”. It is a bold step forward in design, performance and comfort for last-mile mobility. The word ‘UDO’ in Hindi means ‘to fly’. Their philosophy is that the e-auto will give wings to customer’s aspirations and help them soar to greater heights in life. It is priced attractively at Rs3,84,299.00, ex-showroom, but for a limited period, the UDO will be offered for Rs3,58,999.00.

“The revolutionary design of our new autorickshaw is poised to elevate the dignity of auto drivers, transforming their professional image and ownership experience,” says Mahindra’s Chief Design and Creative Officer - Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd., Pratap Bose, and his team at Mahindra India Design Studio, have reimagined the auto. The sleek design with bold headlamps, stylish mirrors, and a large windshield of the three wheeler creates a superior road presence.

Inside, the “autoplane” features ergonomically designed seats with driver and passenger comfort in mind. This includes a pilot seat for the driver which is nearly 20 per cent thicker than other vehicles in the category and first-class seating for passengers. There is generous headroom & legroom fora lounge-like comfort even on longer journeys. An independent rear suspension and dual fork front suspension further enhances stability as well as ride comfort on rough roads.

With a first-in-segment full monocoque construction, new e-auto boasts higher structural strength and best-in-class ride quality.

Complementing the futuristic design and unparalleled comfort is the blazing performance. The e-auto delivers a best-in-class real-world range of 200 km (265 km ARAI-certified range). The UDO is the most energy-efficient vehicle in its segment, the company claims. This is achieved with an IP67-rated, 11.7 kWh laser-welded Li-ion battery pack. The PMS motor helps deliver 10 kW of peak power and 52 Nm of torque. The model also has regenerative braking which combined with a first-in-segment reverse throttle offers seamless speed control without touching the brakes. The reverse throttle not only gives the e-auto an extended range but also a smoother ride. Hill Hold Assist and Creep functions ensure stability on slopes and ease of driving in bumper-to-bumper traffic.