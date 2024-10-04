Malabar Group allocates Rs 16 cr to support 21K girl students

Live
Hyderabad: Malabar Group, a diversified business conglomerate and the parent company of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, announced its National Scholarship Programme for 2024, at an event in Mumbai. Under the CSR initiative, a scholarship amount of Rs 16 crore has been allocated to support the education of over 21,000 girl students across India.
On the initiative, MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said: “Education is the most powerful tool to change the world. We are committed to removing barriers for young girls so that they can fulfil their educational aspirations and contribute to the society.” The event was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry. The Group’s top leadership, including MP Ahammed, Chairman - Malabar Group, Asher O, MD - India operations - Malabar Group, Abdul Salam K P, Vice-Chairman, Malabar Group, Nishad AK, Executive Director, Malabar Group, and Shaunak Parikh, Director, Mahendra Brothers, were also present. From the time of its launch in 2007, the Malabar National Scholarship Programme has provided financial aid of Rs 60 crore to more than 95,000 girl students across India, an official press release from Malabar Group said.