Manipal HealthMap buys stake in Medcis

In a major development, Bengaluru-based diagnostic service provider Manipal HealthMap acquired a 100 per cent stake in city-based MedcisPathLabs.



Manipal HealthMap had bought an 84 per cent stake in MedcisPathlabs in April 2022 by paying Rs 100 crore in an all-cash transaction. In their most recent transaction, it secured the remaining 16 per cent stake.

MedcisPathlabs, with its headquarters in Hyderabad, presently has 23 laboratories spread across the country. The central laboratory in Hyderabad holds NABL accreditation and specializes in molecular, cytogenetics, histopathology, and microbiology. The remaining labs offer comprehensive services for biochemistry, haematology, and immunology tests.

Manipal HealthMap is known for its state-of-the-art technology, affordable access, and delivering high-end clinical results across all its centres.

Its integrated diagnostic centres offer a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, where anyone can get different types of tests and scans, like blood tests, X-rays, or MRI scans.