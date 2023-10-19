Live
- Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
- PL First Cut – Astral Ltd Q2FY24
- Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour
- Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- Leo Movie OTT Platform and Streaming Date Fixed
- OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more
- Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
- Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli
- Winning juggernaut!
Just In
Manipal HealthMap buys stake in Medcis
In a major development, Bengaluru-based diagnostic service provider Manipal HealthMap acquired a 100 per cent stake in city-based...
In a major development, Bengaluru-based diagnostic service provider Manipal HealthMap acquired a 100 per cent stake in city-based MedcisPathLabs.
Manipal HealthMap had bought an 84 per cent stake in MedcisPathlabs in April 2022 by paying Rs 100 crore in an all-cash transaction. In their most recent transaction, it secured the remaining 16 per cent stake.
MedcisPathlabs, with its headquarters in Hyderabad, presently has 23 laboratories spread across the country. The central laboratory in Hyderabad holds NABL accreditation and specializes in molecular, cytogenetics, histopathology, and microbiology. The remaining labs offer comprehensive services for biochemistry, haematology, and immunology tests.
Manipal HealthMap is known for its state-of-the-art technology, affordable access, and delivering high-end clinical results across all its centres.
Its integrated diagnostic centres offer a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, where anyone can get different types of tests and scans, like blood tests, X-rays, or MRI scans.