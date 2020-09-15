Market closed near day's high; Sensex jumps 288 points & Nifty 50 ends above 11,500

Benchmark domestic indices closed with decent gains on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with a positive bias. Buying sentiment was positive in banking and pharma space. Global cues were also positive. Market breadth improved for the second consecutive day as several midcap stocks across diverse sectors posted handsome gains.

The Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) gained 287.72 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 39,044.35. The Nifty 50 at National Stock Exchange also gained 81.75 points, or 0.71 per cent, and settled at 11,521.80.

Nifty 50 opened higher at 11,487.20 and touched a high level of 11,535.95 and a low of 11,442.25 before settling at 11,521.80.

Sensex opened higher at 38,904.67 and touched a high of 39,102.25 and a low of 38,753.68 to finally settle at 39,044.35.

Nifty Bank gained 364.40 points, or 1.65 per cent, to settle at 22,465.65. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.85 per cent and 1.44 per cent higher, respectively.

India VIX, the volatility index cooled off marginally to 20.59, indicating investor comfort. Overall, Nifty continues to trade sideways, with 11,600 on the upside and 11,200 on the downside, acting as a tight range for the Index.

IndusInd Bank (up 4.68 per cent), Cipla (up 2.88 per cent), UPL (up 2.75 per cent), Axis Bank (up 2.34 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 2.31 per cent) were the top gainers on Nifty 50 block. Titan (down 1.35 per cent), Maruti (down 1.11 per cent), HDFC Life (down 0.91 per cent), Eicher Motors (down 0.85 per cent) and ITC (down 0.82 per cent) were the leading losers on the block.

Global cues were positive as Nasdaq Futures and Dow Futures, Nasdaq Futures and FTSE were up by 0.66 per cent, 0.96 per cent and 0.81 per cent, respectively.