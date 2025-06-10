FIIs, DIIs extend buying spree with over ₹3,400 Cr inflows in Indian equities on June 10

Both foreign and domestic institutional investors continued to support Indian equities on June 10, with combined net inflows exceeding ₹3,400 crore, according to provisional data from stock exchanges.



Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made gross purchases worth ₹16,548.24 crore and sales of ₹14,246.37 crore, resulting in net inflows of ₹2,301.87 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) added to the positive sentiment with net purchases of ₹1,113.34 crore after buying shares worth ₹13,787.98 crore and selling ₹12,674.64 crore.

This marks the continuation of a buying trend seen in recent sessions. On June 9, FIIs recorded net inflows of ₹1,992.87 crore, while DIIs had net purchases worth ₹3,503.79 crore.

Despite these recent inflows, FIIs remain net sellers for 2025 so far, having pulled out over ₹1.22 lakh crore year-to-date. In contrast, DIIs have remained strong buyers with cumulative net purchases of nearly ₹3.04 lakh crore, helping to stabilize market sentiment.

Market Overview:

Benchmark indices took a breather after a four-day rally, with the Nifty50 closing flat at 25,104. Profit booking was seen in rate-sensitive sectors such as Realty, Banking, and Financials, following RBI-policy-driven gains.

Broader markets also ended on a subdued note with marginal gains. Sector-wise, Nifty IT outperformed with a 1.7% gain, supported by upbeat U.S. jobs data and progress on the U.S.-China trade front.

Global & Trade Developments:

Attention is now turning to key global events, including a speech by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. inflation report due Wednesday, and India’s CPI inflation data expected Thursday.

Adding to the positive outlook, India’s trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) — comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland — is expected to come into effect in September 2025, according to India’s Commerce Minister.

"Markets may consolidate in the near term but are likely to retain a positive bias,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Disclaimer: Always consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.