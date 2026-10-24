- Gold and silver rates today 24 Oct surges in Bengaluru and Chennai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
- Gold and silver rates surges today, 24 Oct in Delhi, Mumbai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
- Gold and Silver rates today, 24 Oct in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
- DRI Seizes Foreign Currency Worth ₹1.56 Crore at Shamshabad Airport
- Hindu American parents push US teachers to rethink how Hinduism is taught
- PM Modi extends Raising Day greetings to ITBP; hails its exceptional valour, selfless service
- Indian Americans in Michigan courted as Trump heads to Port Huron
- Delhi’s air quality remains poor for third consecutive day; authorities step up anti-pollution measures
Gold and silver rates today 24 Oct surges in Bengaluru and Chennai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
In Short
Today's Gold rates of 18K, 22K and 24K surges in Bengaluru and Chennai with
The gold rates today in Bengaluru and Chennai surged on 24 October 2026. Going by the gold rates today in Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 1,30,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 with a hike of Rs. 100 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960 with a hike of Rs. 100.
In Chennai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 with a hike of Rs. 100 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960 with a hike of Rs. 100.
While the Silver rate today at Bengaluru and Chennai is at Rs. 2,20,000 and Rs. 2,20,000 respectively per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.
City
22-carat gold 10gm
24-carat gold 10gm
18-carat gold 10gm
silver 1kg
Bengaluru
Rs. 1,30,700
Rs. 1,42,580
Rs. 1,06,960
Rs. 2,20,000
Chennai
Rs. 1,40,700
Rs. 1,42,580
Rs. 1,06,960
Rs, 2,20,000
Gold and silver rates today 24 Oct surges in Bengaluru and Chennai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
Gold and silver rates surges today, 24 Oct in Delhi, Mumbai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
Gold and Silver rates today, 24 Oct in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
DRI Seizes Foreign Currency Worth ₹1.56 Crore at Shamshabad Airport
AP and Telangana to receive rains as low pressure in Bay likely to intensify
El Nino impact: Revanth sounds alarm over prolonged drought in state
Revanth to host dinner meet in Delhi ahead of Global Summit
Jio IPO scripts global record with 1.39 cr applications
IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in Telangana
Needless row over Jaishankar-Rubio meeting in Mumbai