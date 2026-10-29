L&T Q2 net profit rises 33% to Rs 5,202 cr

Hyderabad: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 32.5 per cent rise in consolidated netprofit to Rs 5,202.10 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,926.09 crore in the year-ago period.L&T achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs 78,750 crore for the reporting quarter, registering a year-on-year growth of 16 per cent, driven by accelerated progress in various businesses, the company said in astatement.

The company secured orders worth Rs 147,665 crore, registering an on-year growth of 28 per cent forthe quarter.During the quarter, significant order wins were achieved across multiple businesses such ashydrocarbons – offshore and onshore, carbonLite solutions, public spaces and airports, and powertransmission and distribution businesses.International orders stood at Rs 92,375 crore, contributing 63 per cent to the total order inflow.The Group’s consolidated order book as of September 30, 2026, was at Rs 853,514 crore.