Nandyal admin focuses on improving average daily wage rates

Nandyal: Directing officials to work in total coordination to strengthen the implementation of rural employment guarantee schemes, Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari emphasized providing maximum workdays to rural labourers across the district.

Addressing a district-level review meeting on wage and material expenditure under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) at the Collectorate on Wednesday, Collector Rajakumari stressed the necessity of providing at least 100 days of employment to every eligible household, prioritizing Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families.

Expressing concern that labour attendance remained below expectations despite 27 of the district’s 28 mandals being declared drought-affected, she urged officials to capitalize on the revised daily wage of Rs 312—up from Rs 307—by launching door-to-door campaigns and awareness drives through village secretariats. Technical and field assistants were ordered to make regular site inspections and maintain daily action plans.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Additional Commissioner M Sivaprasad instructed field teams to draft panchayat-wise operational strategies to meet targets.

Noting that current employment coverage lagged behind previous years despite low rainfall, he urged officials to rectify wage disparities in mandals currently reporting lower average payouts between Rs 242 and Rs 312.

Sivaprasad reiterated that continuous monitoring and inter-departmental synergy are essential to place Nandyal among the leading districts in scheme execution. DWAMA Project Director Surya Narayana, Assistant Project Directors, Junior Engineers, employment coordinators, and Panchayat Raj engineering officials attended the review.