Maruti Suzuki Chairman, R C Bhargava, conferred with The ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award at the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance

R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”), was conferred ‘The ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality’ by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India and Padma Shri P T Usha, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and President, Indian Olympic Association, presented the commendation to Mr. Bhargava at the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

ICSI is a premier professional body, established under an act of Parliament (The Company Secretaries Act, 1980), to regulate and develop the profession of Company Secretaries. Functioning under jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, ICSI contributes to the initiatives of Government of India towards India’s socio-economic growth.

While accepting the award, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This prestigious award has been awarded to me, but the reality is that this recognition would not have been possible without the participation of the Maruti Suzuki management and employees. Over four decades, they have maintained high standards of ethics and integrity, and by doing so, made the award possible. I am very grateful to all of them and dedicate the award to all members of the Maruti Suzuki family, past and present.”

He further added, “I believe good corporate governance requires the top management to clearly differentiate between right and wrong, implement this in all their own actions, act as trustees of the company assets, believe in team building, and look after the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.”

Top awards received by RC Bhargava