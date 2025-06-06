Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara becomes the fastest SUV to clock 3 Lakh sales in its segment

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, has surpassed a cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units for the Grand Vitara. Setting a new benchmark for mid-size SUVs in India, Maruti Suzuki has achieved this landmark milestone in a record time* of just 32 months. With its latest achievement, the Grand Vitara continues to reinforce its position as a Tech SUV that resonates strongly with the evolving aspirations of modern Indian consumers. A multi-product offering, the Grand Vitara entices customers with the availability of Strong Hybrid powertrain and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4 with 6AT.

Commenting on this milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We thank our 3 lakh strong Grand Vitara family for their trust in Maruti Suzuki. The Grand Vitara has been a catalyst in strengthening Maruti Suzuki’s position in the mid-SUV market, and achieving this monumental milestone in such a short period of time is a new benchmark for the industry. Designed for today's urban, tech-savvy, and progressive individuals, the Grand Vitara masterfully combines bold aesthetics, advanced technology, and a comprehensive suite of safety features, underscoring its positioning as a Tech SUV.”

He further added, “Celebrating the success of the Grand Vitara, we are proud to introduce a new campaign ‘Driven by Tech’. The campaign vividly communicates our flagship SUV’s versatility, and its myriad capabilities which allow it to appeal to diverse personalities, while seamlessly complementing the evolving aspirations of customers.”

‘Driven by Tech’, is an impactful campaign that showcases automotive technology as an extension of a driver’s personality, through a fast-paced film that brings two old friends together. One is a tech-entrepreneur driven by the power of Strong Hybrid technology; the other, a fearless businesswoman who overcomes obstacles with our ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4. From urban landscapes to the daunting frontiers that exist beyond cityscapes, the film takes viewers through two separate journeys, connected by one versatile Tech SUV. Click to watch the TVC here - https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=vqWA-eZdlcs

Engineered to dominate every road, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has strongly resonated with its customers on account of its exciting performance, distinctive style and commanding presence. Further enhancing the ownership experience, Customers now have greater choice while opting for a sunroof in the recently updated 2025 Grand Vitara. The Zeta and Alpha variants of the new Grand Vitara are available in optional Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) variants with a panoramic sunroof. The Grand Vitara also boasts of a host of premium features such as R17 precision cut alloy wheels, 6-speed AT with Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, 8-way Driver Powered Seat, Ventilated Seats, a 22.86cm (9”) Smart Play Pro+ entertainment system with wireless connectivity, Suzuki Connect, 360 View Camera, Head Up Display, Wireless Charging Dock, Premium Sound System by Clarion® and more, making this mid-size SUV the ideal choice for every occasion.

The new 2025 Grand Vitara is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features that are standard across all variants. These include 6 airbags, 3-point ELR seat belts for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat restraint system, Electronic Stability Program^ (ESP®) with Hill Hold Assist, Front and Rear Disc Brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). A blend of innovation, performance, and safety continues to make the Grand Vitara a standout choice for today's tech-savvy and safety-conscious SUV buyers.