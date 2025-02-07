Maruti Suzuki hands over 60 Jimny vehicles to Indo-Tibetan Border Police

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the handover of 60 Jimny vehicles to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), marking the first-ever induction of the Jimny into the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). These vehicles will be deployed along the border regions of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The handover ceremony was held at ITBP Headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Ghani Mir (IPS), Additional Director General (HQ), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki.

The ITBP operates in some of the most challenging terrains in India, including the high-altitude Himalayan regions with extreme weather conditions and temperatures dropping to as low as -45 degrees Celsius in winter. Their areas of operations encompass glaciers, snow-covered mountains and rugged landscapes. Such remote and often inaccessible locations demand sturdy vehicles.

With its proven off-road capabilities, Jimny is well-suited for such extreme conditions. These vehicles will support the ITBP personnel in patrolling, border guarding, and the movement of officers and troops.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Today is a proud moment for Maruti Suzuki as we deliver the Jimny to the ITBP. The Jimny is an ideal vehicle to navigate the tough border terrains where the ITBP personnel dedicatedly protect our country. The Jimny, with its tagline ‘Never Turn Back’ also resonates with the determination and valour of our brave soldiers in uniform. Maruti Suzuki has a long-standing association with the Armed Forces, providing them with vehicles which they can trust. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been a trusted companion for the Armed Forces for decades, and now with the Jimny, we take ahead this legacy to support our soldiers at the frontiers. With its internationally acclaimed all-terrain capability, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny represents our commitment to go above and beyond to assist the heroes who protect our great nation.”







