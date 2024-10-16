Maruti Suzuki Introduces Baleno Regal Edition: Indulgent Comfort, Distinct Styling

Embracing the festive fervour, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), today, has introduced the newBaleno Regal Edition. The new special edition version will be available across all variants of the New Age Baleno, including the automatic and CNG variants. The Baleno Regal Edition is tailored to elevate the appeal of the popular premium hatchback with enhanced cabin comfort and stylish design elements to lend a personalised touch. Equipped with complimentary accessory kits#, the Baleno Regal Edition offers incredible value to customers looking for a technologically advanced premium hatchback with unique styling.

Commenting on the introduction of the New Age Baleno Regal Edition, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Baleno has always been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment, redefining customer expectations. To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements. Since its inception in 2015, this bold premium hatchback has become a part of more than 15 lakh families in India. With its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and tech-loaded features, it has captivated customers across the country. We are confident that the launch of the Baleno Regal Edition will further contribute to the festive cheer for our discerning customers."

The Regal Edition of the New Age Baleno offers a range of carefully curated accessories to enhance the cabin comfort & add to the premium hatchback’s stylish appeal. Lending a striking appearance to the exteriors are a grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler and fog lamp garnish. A similar styling treatment is available for the rear underbody spoiler and back door garnish, along with body side moulding and door visors to give the new Baleno Regal Edition a unique new identity. The interiors of the Baleno Regal Edition are adorned with a new seat cover, interior styling kit, window curtain and all-weather 3D mats.

The embellishments on the Baleno Regal Edition are designed to complement the New Age Baleno’s suave, tech savvy persona. The New Age Baleno is loaded to the gills with a barrage of high-end technology features including the 360 View Camera, coloured Head Up Display for the driver, LED projector headlamps with NEXTre’ LED DRLs, Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, and a SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with a 22.86 cm display for a high-end experience. Secured by the NEXA Safety Shield, the new Baleno Regal Edition is equipped with an array of safety features including 6 airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and the next-generation Suzuki Connect telematics with over 40 smart features.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition Complimentary Package#

ALPHA ZETA DELTA SIGMA Front Underbody Spoiler Front Underbody Spoiler Front Underbody Spoiler Front Underbody Spoiler Rear Underbody Spoiler Rear Underbody Spoiler Rear Underbody Spoiler Rear Underbody Spoiler Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish) Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish) Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish) Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish) All Weather 3D Mat All Weather 3D Mat All Weather 3D Mat All Weather 3D Mat Body Side Moulding Body Side Moulding Body Side Moulding Body Side Moulding Mud Flap Mud Flap Mud Flap Mud Flap 3D Boot Mat 3D Boot Mat Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome 3D Boot Mat Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome Rear Garnish - Chrome Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome Rear Garnish – Chrome Rear Garnish - Chrome Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU) Rear Garnish - Chrome Interior Styling Kit Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU) Interior Styling Kit Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU) Back Door Garnish - Chrome Interior Styling Kit Back Door Garnish - Chrome Interior Styling Kit High Performance Vacuum Cleaner Back Door Garnish - Chrome High Performance Vacuum Cleaner Back Door Garnish - Chrome Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome High Performance Vacuum Cleaner Fog Lamp Mid Chrome Garnish NEXA Cushion Black Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome Mid Chrome Garnish High Performance Vacuum Cleaner Logo Projector Lamp NEXA Cushion Black NEXA Cushion Black Fog Lamp Premium Body Cover Logo Projector Lamp Premium Body Cover Premium Body Cover Door Visor Premium Body Cover Door Visor NEXA Cushion Black Protective Sill Guard Door Visor Protective Sill Guard Door Visor Window Curtain (4 door) Protective Sill Guard Protective Sill Guard Rear Parcel Shelf Air Inflator - Digital Logo Projector Lamp Gel Perfume - Breeze Window Curtain (4 door) Chrome Handle (1 Hole) INR 45 829 INR 50 428 INR 49 990 INR 60 199



