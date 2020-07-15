Maruti, Toyota recall over 1.41 lakh cars

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,34, 885 units of WagonR and Baleno to in order to replace faulty fuel pumps.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sources Baleno from MSI and sells it as Glanza, also said it is recalling around 6,500 units of the premium hatchback to fix the same problem.

In a statement, MSI said it is voluntarily recalling WagonR (1-litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019.

"The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump. Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost," the auto major added.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by the company authorised dealers in due course of time, MSI said.