Maruti’s Q1 net rises to Rs 3,792 cr on exports push

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday posted a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs3,792 crore for the June quarter, with robust overseas shipments compensating for the drop in domestic sales. The country’s largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs3,760 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal year. Total income increased to Rs40,493 crore for the June quarter as compared with Rs36,840 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the auto major reported a net profit of Rs37,12 crore, an increase of 2 per cent as compared with Rs3,650 crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal year. Net sales increased to Rs36,625 crore in the first quarter as against Rs33,875 crore in the year-ago period. The company, which rolls out models like Swift and Dzire, noted that the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to witness a sluggish demand environment in the April-June period.

