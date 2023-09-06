Live
Maximal Finance to disburse Rs 175-cr loans
Hyderabad: City-based financial service provider Maximal Finance and Investments on Monday said it aims to achieve a total loan disbursal of Rs175 crore in FY24. The company has disbursed over Rs123 crore in loans out of which Rs52 crore has been disbursed in Telangana. The finance provider targets to touch Rs75 crore disbursements in the State by end of financial year 2024.
Citing a report from Invest Telangana, Maximal Finance said that the State records entrepreneurial success with 19,954 registered MSME units initiating operations since its inception. To support this thriving sector, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has established 28 industrial parks spanning 2,500 acres of land.
