McDonald's India Brings a Festive Crunch with the All-New McCrispy Burger!

This festive season, McDonald’s India – North and East is elevating the celebrations with a SHORDAAR CRUNCH like never before! McDonald’s is excited to introduce the all-new McCrispy Range, a mouth-watering addition to the menu, perfect for adding extra crisp to your celebrations. Introducing the McCrispy Chicken Burger and Crispy Veggie Burger- two exciting new menu additions that promise to light up your taste buds with an explosion of flavour, making your festive feast truly unforgettable.

The global favourite McCrispy Chicken Burger makes its debut with a crunch so perfect; that it could be the highlight of your festive playlist. Add to that the Crispy Veggie Burger—packed with flavours and a satisfying crunch—and you’ve got the perfect duo to elevate your celebrations to the next level.

McCrispy Chicken Burger

This one's for all the chicken lovers! With a perfectly fried, whole-muscle chicken fillet patty, nestled inside a soft, water-cut glazed bun, and topped with fresh lettuce and creamy ranch mayo sauce, the McCrispy Chicken Burger packs a festive punch of flavor and texture in every bite. Whether you're sharing festive meals with family or friends, this burger promises a crunch you'll want to celebrate!

Crispy Veggie Burger

The Crispy Veggie Burger is a specially curated offering for vegetarian customers. Featuring a premium crispy veggie patty made from a blend of seven high-quality vegetables—including aubergine, red and green capsicum, corn, yellow and green zucchini—this burger promises the same Shordaar Crunch as its chicken counterpart. Complemented by the water-cut glazed bun and the delicious ranch sauce, this burger is crafted to deliver a bold taste and crunchiness.

Commenting on the launch of the McCrispy Burger, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, “At McDonald's India - North & East, we are passionate about understanding evolving tastes and needs of our customers and meeting them through constant menu innovations. This festive season, we’re excited to add joy to the celebrations of our customers with our sensational new offerings - McCrispy Chicken Burger and Crispy Veggie Burger. Truly one of a kind, these burgers with soft glazed bun, fresh lettuce, creamy sauce and “shordaar” crunchy fillet, provide a sublime multi-sensorial delightful experience with each succulent bite delivering a rich Savory flavourful profile leaving the customer craving for more of its decadent goodness.”

This festive season, make room for something a little different on your plate—a delicious, crispy, and festive delight that’s all set to become your new holiday favourite. Head over to McDonald's India North & East to add a little extra crunch to your celebrations!

The two mouth-watering options: McCrispy Burger and the Crispy Veggie Burger are starting at INR 199 & 179 respectively.

The new Crispy Burger is perfect for a delicious meal on the go, and can be relished at the nearest McDonald's restaurant, through Delivery (Swiggy, Zomato or Magic Pin), takeaway, or drive thru.