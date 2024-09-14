Live
MedConnect organised in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Academically Global, a healthcare edtech company,concluded its second leg of MedConnect with Dr Akram Ahmad at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH).
The event drew over 1,000 healthcare professionals and students from across the region, who gained insights into global healthcare career opportunities in (medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, physiotherapy, optometry and lab technology), various migration pathways, and much more.
Dr Akram Ahmad, CEO and Founder of Academically Global, delivered a keynote address that explored multiple aspects of career growth and opportunities within global healthcare sector. Dr K Vijaya Kumar Reddy (Rector-JNTUH), Dr M Sunitha Reddy (Principal, JNTUH UCPS), and others attended the event and appreciated the initiative for its practical approach in guiding healthcare professionals like doctors, dentists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, optometrists, lab technicians and more about international career paths.