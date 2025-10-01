Medtronic launches advance Valleylab FT10 energy platform in India

Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, has announced the launch of two advanced surgical energy generators in India under the Valleylab FT10 series – the Valleylab FT10 Electrosurgical Generator (VLFT10FXGEN) and the Valleylab FT10 Vessel Sealing Generator (VLFT10LSGEN). Both devices are USFDA-approved and CE-marked, providing Indian hospitals with access to adaptive surgical technology designed to enhance precision, safety and efficiency in the operating room. This launch builds on the trusted Valleylab™ portfolio which for over 50 years has supported surgeons worldwide with reliable performance and improved patient outcomes.

The Valleylab FT10 is a smart surgical device that helps doctors perform operations more safely and efficiently. It uses controlled energy to cut or seal tissue during procedures. What makes it special is its TissueFect sensing technology, which automatically adjusts the energy based on the type of tissue being treated. This means surgeons get more precise results, with less risk and faster recovery for patients. Operating rooms are highly dynamic environments with variability stemming from patient anatomy, disease states, comorbidities, equipment differences, surgical field conditions and team coordination. The Valleylab FT10 energy platform tackles these challenges by monopolar, bipolar and LigaSure technologies. Its advanced sensors and rapid processing capabilities enable algorithms to deliver energy consistently, adapting in real time to changing surgical conditions. This adaptability allows operating room teams to concentrate on the patient, perform procedures with greater confidence and achieve precise energy delivery. It also supports shorter surgery times, faster patient recovery and more efficient use of hospital resources.

Commenting on the product launch, Abhishek Bhargava, Senior Director, Medical Surgical, Medtronic India said, “The launch of the New Valleylab FT10 Family of Generators in India is an important milestone in our journey to expand access to advanced healthcare solutions in India. With the Valleylab FT10, we are equipping clinicians with advanced tools for safer, faster and more precise procedures, while also supporting healthcare professionals and hospitals in delivering cost-effective and high-quality care.”