Medtronic’s largest global IT centre opens

Hyderabad: Dublin-headquartered Medtronic, a global medical technology company on Wednesday inaugurated its new Global IT (GIT) Centre at Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC), in the city. The GIT Centre, largest outside of the US, will focus on technologies such as Cloud Engineering, Data Platforms, Digital Health applications, Hyper Automation, and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. The Company will be investing $60 million to create 300 new job opportunities over the next three to five years.

Minister for IT, and Industries, Government of Telangana, D Sridhar Babu and US Consul General, Jennifer Larson, inaugurated the Centre in the presence of senior leaders from Medtronic.

Rashmi Kumar, Chief Information Officer Global, Medtronic, said: “Technology and IT are integral part of the company. We are not only focused on digitalisation of our operations and processes but also our products, and to be able to do that we are building a global workforce to double up technology.”

“Hyderabad is part of building that capability in terms of talent which is needed to build that digitalised solution. For now we have promised $60 million over three to five years in increasing our global IT workforce to 300 here, over the same period,” he added.