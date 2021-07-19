Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Megha Gas services started at airport

HPCL Area Manager Bachu inaugurating Megha Gas sales at Shamshabad Airport Filling Station on Monday
x

HPCL Area Manager Bachu inaugurating Megha Gas sales at Shamshabad Airport Filling Station on Monday

Highlights

MEGHA Gas, the hydrocarbon division of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), started its compressed natural gas (CNG) station in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city

Hyderabad: Megha Gas, the hydrocarbon division of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), started its compressed natural gas (CNG) station in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city. Megha Gas sales were started by HPCL Area Manager Bachu at Shamshabad Airport Filling Station on Monday.

Megha Gas provides City Gas Distribution (CGD) services in adjacent Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam districts of Telangana. It is already supplying gas to households in Nalgonda district, and started selling CNG on the premises of the Sri Rama Filling Station at Khajipeta Diesel Colony on the Bhupalpally road in Warangal district during last week.

Speaking on the occasion, Megha Gas spokesperson Pawan Kumar said the company aims to open 24 CNG outlets in the State during this financial year. "The CNG sales will be started in Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal districts. Megha Gas mother station will also be set up soon in Rangareddy district," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X