Megha Gas services started at airport

Hyderabad: Megha Gas, the hydrocarbon division of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), started its compressed natural gas (CNG) station in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city. Megha Gas sales were started by HPCL Area Manager Bachu at Shamshabad Airport Filling Station on Monday.

Megha Gas provides City Gas Distribution (CGD) services in adjacent Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam districts of Telangana. It is already supplying gas to households in Nalgonda district, and started selling CNG on the premises of the Sri Rama Filling Station at Khajipeta Diesel Colony on the Bhupalpally road in Warangal district during last week.

Speaking on the occasion, Megha Gas spokesperson Pawan Kumar said the company aims to open 24 CNG outlets in the State during this financial year. "The CNG sales will be started in Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal districts. Megha Gas mother station will also be set up soon in Rangareddy district," he said.