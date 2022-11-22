MEIL executes project that converts floodwater into drinking water in Bihar 

Hyderabad: City-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has executed a unique project that converts floodwater into drinking water in Bihar.

The hub of spiritual tourism Bodh Gaya, Gaya, and Rajgir, blessed by nature, are set to get clean, pure, and treated Ganga water for drinking.

The country's first-of-its-kind Gangajal Aapurti Yojana, under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali mission, aims at storing floodwater received in the four monsoon months in huge reservoirs constructed. The stored water will be processed and made safe for human consumption before being supplied to the homes of people and tourists in the two cities. The project will be inaugurated in Rajgir by CM Nitish Kumar on November 27, 2022, and in Gaya and Bodh Gaya on November 28, 2022. Water Resources Department (WRD) successfully implemented the CM's dream project, 'Har GharGangajal,' which will bring cheers to the faces of millions of residents, pilgrims, and tourists in Bihar.

Along with the Chief Minister, thanks go out to Water Resources Department and Information & Public Relations Department (IPRD) Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who took up the initiative, and the engineering giant Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for executing the project.

Even though Ganga flows through this region, certain areas face severe drinking water problems year-long due to the non-availability of water. To overcome this problem, a uniquely conceptualised project in India was initiated, where the surplus river water during the monsoons would be stored in reservoirs, and later the potable water would be supplied to the people 365 days a year.

The project's first phase, which is now fully ready, is being commissioned in the three cities having mythological, historical, cultural, and religious significance. They have large tourist footfalls, resulting in a high demand for pure water. The project will meet this demand by supplying the stored water to Rajgir, Gaya and Bodh Gaya cities in the first phase.

One might infer the significance of this project from the fact that a special cabinet meeting was convened at Bodh Gaya in December 2019, where the CM announced his resolve to bring Ganga water to these historic cities. Announcing the inauguration of this mega project by Chief Minister, WRD minister said that "the vision and foresight of CM and the steady resolve of his department has made it possible to execute this unique water management initiative in record time."