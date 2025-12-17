Meta AI now available in Telugu and Kannada on Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Meta is starting to roll out Telugu and Kannada language support on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley HSTN AI glasses, expanding access to Meta AI across India. With this update, users can now interact with Meta AI completely hands-free in two additional regional languages, making AI glasses more natural and intuitive for millions across the country. This addition builds on existing support for English and the recently launched Hindi experience, further strengthening Meta AI’s multilingual availability in India.

Users can now select Telugu or Kannada as their preferred language in the Meta AI app by going to Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice. Once enabled, Meta AI can respond in the selected language and help users ask questions, get information, take photos and videos, answer calls and messages, and control music and media through simple voice commands.

This update follows the recent launch of Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and the launch of Oakley HSTN AI glasses in India, giving users more choice across both lifestyle and performance categories. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses have also become more widely available through retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital, making it easier for people across the country to purchase their first pair of AI glasses.