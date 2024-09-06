Meta, T’gana log in for AI-led e-governance

Hyderabad: Advancing ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Meta on Thursday announced a two-year partnership with the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT, E&C), Government of Telangana. The strategic partnership will empower public officials and citizens with the latest emerging technologies like AI to enhance e-governance and citizen services.

Meta will collaborate with the State government to enable deployment of e-governance solutions leveraging Meta’s open-source Generative AI technologies including the latest Llama 3.1 model. This will be geared towards transforming various aspects of public service delivery and e-governance, along with enhancing efficiency and productivity of government departments and agencies through the use of Gen AI.

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India said, “At Meta, we're committed to harnessing Generative AI's power for global good, ensuring equitable access to its benefits. By sharing openly available AI models, we're driving innovation and democratising access. This mission converges with our dedication to e-governance, leveraging digital technologies to enhance government services, transparency, and citizen engagement in Telangana.” This strategic partnership is aligned with Meta's open approach to AI innovation and Telangana's digital leadership, aiming to harness the potential of AI to drive social and economic opportunities in the State, while addressing unique local needs, and paving the way for groundbreaking solutions.