Metallic Textures That Strike the Perfect Chord in Design

In the rhythm of interior design, metallic finishes are the electric guitar strings – bold, rugged, and unforgettable. Just like your favourite song that gets stuck in your head, metallic finishes leave a lasting impression. They’re not just about shine, they’re about depth, texture, and character. The ‘Modern Metals’ Designer Finish range by Birla Opus Paints captures this vibe and offers wall textures that feel as dynamic as a great playlist – sometimes raw, sometimes smooth, but always making a statement. Metallic textures have been a hit, especially considering the ability to reflect light, create depth, and bring a sense of luxury into both contemporary and classic styles. Whether it’s the soft glow of brushed finishes or the bold shine of polished surfaces, metallic textures are transforming walls into stunning design elements these days with the trend growing across the country. As this trend continues to evolve, these finishes will prove to be a exquisite way to make interiors feel sophisticated and unique in an affordable way! Dreamscapes of Light and Shadow





Ever been mesmerized by the way light bounces off a guitar on stage? That’s the vibe Metallic Mirage brings to your walls. The Metallic Mirage Designer Finish embodies the art of metal fusion, creating a mesmerizing play of light and shadow on your walls. Its reflective surface transforms your space into a captivating oasis of style. It’s like turning your home into a backstage pass to a concert.

Inspired by the Beauty of Pearls





Not all metals have to be loud. Sometimes, it’s the quiet shimmer that steals the show—like the Pearl Marmorino. The elegance of this gem, the richness of Marmorino plaster and this Designer Finish, inspired by metal fusion, will add a touch of opulence and sophistication to any interior. It’s refined, timeless, and effortlessly cool.

Magic of Moon in your Living Spaces





The moon has inspired countless songs, poems, and dreams, and now, it can inspire your interiors too. The Metallic Moon design captures the magic of moonlight with its luminous, metal-infused texture. It’s perfect for creating a serene yet striking atmosphere. Picture it in a minimalist space with clean lines, soft fabrics, and a playlist of mellow tunes setting the mood. It’s the kind of finish that makes you stop and take a breath.