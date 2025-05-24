MFs’ AUM hits Rs 70-trn mark: ICRA

Kolkata: The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund (MF) industry touched Rs 70 trillion as of March 2025, marking a 22.5 per cent year-on-year growth, according to ICRA Analytics. In a statement, ICRA Analytics said AUM of open-ended schemes like index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a growth of 23.80 per cent in April 2025, followed by open-ended equity funds. It added that the number of folios grew by 30.21 per cent as of April 2025, while folio count of debt-oriented schemes declined by 1.15 per cent during the period.

The statement said that inflows into equity MFs amounted to Rs 24,269 crore, indicating confidence of investors in the MF industry. The total number of outstanding systematic investment plans (SIP) grew five per cent year-on-year to 914.41 lakh in April 2025.