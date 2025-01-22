  • Menu
MIC Electronics seeks further policy push

Hyderabad: MIC Electronics Ltd (MICEL), a leading LED display and lighting solutions, has outlined its expectations ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2025, emphasizing the need for industry-friendly policies to foster growth and innovation in the electronics manufacturing sector.

The firm also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to drive innovation in emerging technologies like IoT, AI, and smart lighting systems. The company emphasized that supportive budgetary allocations could further India’s sustainability goals and enhance its export competitiveness in the global market.

Rakshit Mathur, CEO, MIC Electronics, said: “The Union Budget 2025 comes at a pivotal time for the Indian electronics industry. With the global shift towards sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, it is essential for the government to introduce incentives that bolster domestic manufacturing and promote R&D initiatives.”

