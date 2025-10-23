Midwest IPO 2025: Huge Demand, Grey Market Buzz & Key Listing Details

Midwest shares will list on October 24, 2025. The company raised ₹451 crore. The IPO was very popular.

Subscription Details

Price per share: ₹1,014 to ₹1,065.

Investors wanted 27 crore shares. Only 31 lakh shares were available.

Non-institutional investors applied 168 times.

Institutional investors applied 140 times.

Retail investors applied 24 times.

Grey Market Price

Shares sell at ₹1,178 in grey market.

This is ₹103 more than IPO price.

Grey market prices are not official.

Use of Funds

Money will buy trucks.

Money will pay debts.

Money will help grow quartz business.

Money will pay company costs.

Important Dates

Allotment on October 20.

Shares credited on October 23.

Listing on October 24.

Refunds on October 23.

Financials

FY25 revenue: ₹626 crore.

FY25 assets: ₹1,058 crore.

FY25 profit: ₹122 crore.

The company is growing.