Midwest IPO 2025: Telangana Stone & Quartz Processor to Raise ₹451 Crore | IPO Dates, Price, Details

Highlights

Midwest, a Telangana-based natural stone and quartz processor, launches ₹451 crore IPO from October 15-17, 2025.

Midwest is a company in Telangana that processes natural stone and quartz. They are launching an IPO to raise ₹451 crore.

IPO Dates

The IPO will be open from October 15 to October 17, 2025.

IPO Details

Total size: ₹451 crore

Fresh issue: ₹250 crore (new shares)

Offer for sale (OFS): ₹201 crore (shares sold by promoters)

Price band: ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share

Lot size: 14 shares per lot

Minimum investment: About ₹14,200 per lot

Important Dates

Allotment date: October 20, 2025

Listing date: October 24, 2025 (on BSE and NSE)

Managers and Registrar

Lead managers: DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services, Motilal Oswal

Registrar: KFin Technologies

Use of Funds

Money from the fresh issue will be used to:

Expand quartz processing facility (Phase II)

Buy electric dump trucks

Install solar energy systems at mining sites

Pay off existing debts

General business needs

