Midwest IPO 2025: Telangana Stone & Quartz Processor to Raise ₹451 Crore | IPO Dates, Price, Details
Midwest, a Telangana-based natural stone and quartz processor, launches ₹451 crore IPO from October 15-17, 2025.
Midwest is a company in Telangana that processes natural stone and quartz. They are launching an IPO to raise ₹451 crore.
IPO Dates
The IPO will be open from October 15 to October 17, 2025.
IPO Details
Total size: ₹451 crore
Fresh issue: ₹250 crore (new shares)
Offer for sale (OFS): ₹201 crore (shares sold by promoters)
Price band: ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share
Lot size: 14 shares per lot
Minimum investment: About ₹14,200 per lot
Important Dates
Allotment date: October 20, 2025
Listing date: October 24, 2025 (on BSE and NSE)
Managers and Registrar
Lead managers: DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services, Motilal Oswal
Registrar: KFin Technologies
Use of Funds
Money from the fresh issue will be used to:
Expand quartz processing facility (Phase II)
Buy electric dump trucks
Install solar energy systems at mining sites
Pay off existing debts
General business needs