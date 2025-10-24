Midwest Limited IPO Listing Update – Shares Debut Strong on NSE & BSE

Midwest Limited shares debuted strongly on NSE and BSE today, October 24. They listed at ₹1,165 per share, up 9.4% from the issue price of ₹1,065. As of 11:25 AM, shares were ₹1,152.90, up 8.25%. The price moved between ₹1,137 and ₹1,190.

About the Company

Midwest Limited, founded in 1981 and based in Hyderabad, is India’s largest producer of Black Galaxy Granite. In FY25, it earned ₹6,261.82 million revenue and ₹1,332.99 million profit. EBITDA margin was 25.76% and debt-to-equity ratio 0.43.

Anchor Investors

Before the IPO, the company raised ₹134.99 crore from anchor investors. They sold 12,67,605 shares at ₹1,065. Key investors were Goldman Sachs India, Axis MF, Kotak MF, Invesco India, and Edelweiss.

IPO Subscription

The IPO was subscribed 87.89 times overall.

QIBs: 139.87 times

Non-Institutional Investors: 168.07 times

Retail Investors: 24.26 times

Employees: 24.44 times