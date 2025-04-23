Mkts continue gaining streak for 6th day

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty advanced on Tuesday, marking their sixth straight day of rise helped by gains in banking and FMCG shares and foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.09 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 79,595.59. During the day, it jumped 415.8 points or 0.52 per cent to 79,824.30. The NSE Nifty rose by 41.70 points or 0.17 per cent to 24,167.25. Barring IT and energy sectors, most indices ended in the green, with realty, FMCG, and banking emerging as the top gainers. “Despite negative global cues related to Trump-Fed tensions, the national market has maintained its optimism.

The RBI’s relaxed liquidity coverage ratio guidelines, which are anticipated to enhance credit growth, boosted the finance sector. Foreign inflows have remained consistent for the fourth consecutive day, driven by a weakening dollar and competitive valuations. Additionally, domestic macroeconomic conditions are improving, with declining inflation and rising expectations of further rate cuts by the RBI, which are likely to lower costs and stimulate demand. These factors are expected to support corporate earnings in FY26,” Vinod Nair, head (research), Geojit Investments Limited.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.82 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.81 per cent.

“A pause after a strong uptrend is normal. While strong domestic fundamentals continue to provide support, underperformance in the US markets is capping the upside momentum,” added Ajit Mishra, Sr V-P (research), Religare Broking Ltd. Among BSE sectoral indices, realty jumped 2.40 per cent, FMCG (1.87 per cent), consumer durables (1.43 per cent), healthcare (0.75 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.72 per cent) and bankex (0.61 per cent). BSE teck, BSE Focused IT, power, utilities, IT and telecommunication were the laggards. As many as 2,477 stocks advanced while 1,504 declined and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE. Since April 9, the BSE benchmark has jumped 5,748.44 points or 7.78 per cent, and the Nifty zoomed 1,768.1 points or 7.89 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.