MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems sets up new centre

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Wednesday inaugurated MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems (M-ISS), a world-class VLSI & embedded systems training facility set up in Hyderabad by MosChip Technologies in collaboration with Cadence Design Systems.



MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of MosChip Technologies, India's first publicly traded fabless semiconductor company, has been contributing to the ecosystem by training thousands of students in VLSI design since 2011. The institute has now moved into a world-class facility. It hasalso signed a partnership with Cadence Design Systems to expand and enhance the programme. The Institute has been collaborating with a leading EDA tool provider, Cadence Design Systems, to train students in using cutting edge CAD tools and create talent pool for rapidly growing semiconductor industry.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure is spread across 15,000 square feet and can accommodate more than 600 students per year (300 per batch at a time). Students will be trained in multiple domains like physical design, analoglayout, design verification andembedded systems.

Venkata Simhadri, MD & CEO,MosChip,said: "Our training facility has been providing world-class training since 2011 and trained thousands of students who are employed in almost every leading semiconductor company in the world. Our new training facility gives us the ability to serve the growing demands of the industry and I thank our EDA partners for their support over the years".