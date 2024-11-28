Motilal Oswal unveils index fund

Hyderabad: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF) has launched the Motilal Oswal Nifty Capital Market Index Fund, with its new fund offer (NFO) open from November 26 to December 10, 2024. The fund aims to replicate the performance of the Nifty Capital Market Total Return Index, which comprises 15 companies from the Nifty 500 index.

Designed for investors with a high-risk tolerance, the fund focuses on long-term capital growth by investing in companies integral to India’s thriving capital markets ecosystem, such as stock exchanges, depositories, and wealth management firms.

The Nifty Capital Market Index has shown robust returns, delivering 96.9 per cent growth in the past year and 31.9 per cent over three years (as of October 31, 2024). Key indicators such as rising demat accounts, growing monthly SIP inflows, and robust IPO activity highlight the sector’s potential.

“India’s capital markets are growing exponentially, driven by digitization and increasing retail participation,” said Pratik Oswal, Chief of Business Passive Funds at MOMF.