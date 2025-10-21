  • Menu
Muhrat Trading 2025: Sensex Rises 177 Points, Nifty 50 Above 25,900

Highlights

On Muhrat Trading Day, Indian markets ended with modest gains. Sensex rose 177 points, Nifty 50 stayed above 25,900. FPIs and DIIs were net buyers.

On Muhrat Trading Day, Indian stock markets closed with small gains. The Nifty 50 stayed above 25,900.

Sensex rose 177 points to 84,540.

Nifty 50 added 59 points to 25,902.

Other indexes also gained:

BSE Mid-Cap went up 0.34%.

BSE Small-Cap jumped 0.85%.

Market activity:

2,514 shares rose, 564 shares fell, and 145 shares stayed the same.

Investor trend:

Foreign investors bought shares worth ₹790 crore.

Domestic investors bought ₹2,485 crore.

The market was positive, with strong buying from both local and foreign investors.

