Muhurat trading reflects market trust: Experts
More investors entering the capital markets: NSE chief
Mumbai: Industry leaders and market experts on Tuesday described this year’s Muhurat trading session as a moment to reflect on trust, knowledge, and discipline -- the core values that shape India’s financial journey.
They emphasised that investing is not just about creating wealth but about actively participating in India’s remarkable economic growth story.
Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said that Muhurat trading symbolises new beginnings and reinforces the spirit of responsible investing. “Muhurat Trading is a time to reflect on the values that shape our financial journey, including trust, knowledge, and discipline. Investing is not only about creating wealth but about participating in India’s remarkable economic growth story,” Chauhan said.
He added that as more investors enter the capital markets, building awareness and making informed decisions will be crucial for long-term prosperity. Chauhan reaffirmed NSE’s commitment to creating a transparent and inclusive market environment that fosters trust and growth for all participants.