Live
- Ten Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Accused in POCSO Case in Vanasthalipuram
- Three Arrested in Murder of Durgesh Singh in Mangalhat
- Falaknuma Police Crack Kidnap Case, Arrest Six Accused
- Mukesh Ambani and family pays tributes to Ratan Tata at Reliance office
- Congress intensifies preparation for Maharashtra elections
- Congress appoints 11 observers, two coordinators for Maha polls
- Indian climber rescued from Russia's Mount Elbrus
- CM Adityanath calls for strong laws to prevent human waste contamination in food
- Gujarat rolls out Textile Policy 2024, to aid 5500 industrial units
- All-India Chess Tournament: Atharv Soni leads with four others in sixth round
Just In
Mukesh Ambani and family pays tributes to Ratan Tata at Reliance office
Highlights
Smt. Nita and Shri Mukesh Ambani, their family members, Reliance leadership and thousands of employees pay tribute to Shri Ratan Tata at the Reliance Industries Annual Diwali dinner.
Smt. Nita and Shri Mukesh Ambani, their family members, Reliance leadership and thousands of employees pay tribute to Shri Ratan Tata at the Reliance Industries Annual Diwali dinner.
Smt. Nita Ambani called him a 'Great Son of India', a visionary industrialist and philanthropist who always strove for Society's greater good.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS