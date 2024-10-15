  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Mukesh Ambani and family pays tributes to Ratan Tata at Reliance office

Mukesh Ambani and family pays tributes to Ratan Tata at Reliance office
x
Highlights

Smt. Nita and Shri Mukesh Ambani, their family members, Reliance leadership and thousands of employees pay tribute to Shri Ratan Tata at the Reliance Industries Annual Diwali dinner.

Smt. Nita and Shri Mukesh Ambani, their family members, Reliance leadership and thousands of employees pay tribute to Shri Ratan Tata at the Reliance Industries Annual Diwali dinner.

Smt. Nita Ambani called him a 'Great Son of India', a visionary industrialist and philanthropist who always strove for Society's greater good.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick