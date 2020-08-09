 Top
Mukesh Ambani,world's 4th richest person now

Mukesh Ambani,world’s 4th richest person now
Mukesh Ambani,world’s 4th richest person now

Highlights

Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe's wealthiest man, making him the world's fourth-richest person.

Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe's wealthiest man, making him the world's fourth-richest person.

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s chairman is now worth $80.6 billion, after amassing $22 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That gives him a bigger wealth pile than France's Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has suffered from customers curbing high-end fashion purchases faster than the company can cut costs.

India's richest person has already surpassed some of the biggest tycoons in recent weeks -- a list that includes Silicon Valley titans such as Elon Musk and Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, as well as the so-called Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett.

