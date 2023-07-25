Live
Multiplex - Jinesh Joshi - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Impact on movie pipeline from strike in Hollywood
On 14th July 2023, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), an American labour union representing media professionals went on a strike amid ongoing labour dispute with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). AMPTP is basically a trade association in the US that represents TV and film production companies.
Apart from SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) that represents screenwriters is also on a strike that started in the beginning of May. After 1960, this is the first occasion when Hollywood is facing a double strike (SAG-AFTRA and WGA) amid failed negotiations between actors/screenwriters and production companies.
Key reasons for the strike include:-
§ Deadlock over residual payments (financial compensation paid to actors in case of re-runs, syndication or streaming media)
§ Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
While it has just been 11 days since SAG-AFTRA strike; roughly 3 months have elapsed since the WGA strike. List of historical Hollywood strikes along with duration is given in the table below.
Exhibit 1: List of historical Hollywood strikes
|Year
|Particulars
|Duration
|2023
|SAG-AFTRA strike
|Ongoing
|2023
|WGA strike
|Ongoing
|2007-08
|WGA strike
|14 weeks
|2000
|Commercial actors strike
|6 months
|1988
|Commercial actors strike
|3 weeks
|1988
|WGA strike
|22 weeks
Source: Wikipedia
Our view: If the current strike continues for long it can upset the delivery pipeline of movie/TV/OTT industry. In fact, given the strike production of some notable movies like Avatar-3&4, Deadpool-3, Gladiator-2, Mufasa: The Lion King etc has already been suspended. In FY23, Hollywood (English), as a genre (language), contributed 16%/12% to PVR-Inox’s/Industry’s BO collections. Though contribution from Hollywood is not very high, a prolonged strike can impact the delivery timeline of upcoming movies. Nonetheless, given strong movie pipeline on Bollywood (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gadar-2, OMG-2, Dream Girl-2, Jawan) and Regional (Jailor, Bhola Shankar and Salaar) front we do not expect any major content related risk for PVR-Inox. Retain BUY on the stock with a TP of Rs1,704 (14.5x Sep-24E EBITDA).
PVR Inox (PVRINOX IN)
Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs1,483 | TP: Rs1,704
Key Financials - Consolidated
|Y/e Mar
|FY22
|FY23
|FY24E
|FY25E
|Sales (Rs. m)
|13,310
|37,507
|65,649
|75,297
|EBITDA (Rs. m)
|1,057
|10,477
|21,959
|25,815
|Margin (%)
|7.9
|27.9
|33.4
|34.3
|PAT (Rs. m)
|-4,882
|-3,243
|3,254
|5,786
|EPS (Rs.)
|-80.1
|-33.1
|33.2
|59.1
|Gr. (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|77.8
|DPS (Rs.)
|-
|-
|2.5
|2.5
|Yield (%)
|-
|-
|0.2
|0.2
|RoE (%)
|NA
|NA
|4.3
|7.1
|RoCE (%)
|NA
|2
|7.1
|9.1
|EV/Sales (x)
|10.2
|5.9
|3.4
|3
|EV/EBITDA (x)
|128.9
|21.2
|10.2
|8.6
|PE (x)
|NA
|NA
|44.6
|25.1
|P/BV (x)
|6.6
|2
|1.9
|1.8