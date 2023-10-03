Live
- Seerat Kapoor to be seen in Telugu series ‘Save The Tigers 2’
- Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ 2nd Single ‘Gaaju Bomma’ to be out on Oct 6th
- 107 MPs and MLAs in India have declared cases of 'hate speech' against them: report
- Lightning may not strike on Venus as previously thought: Study
- Vedanta split does not address debt: CreditSights
- A glimpse of India': Rahul shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur
- Students perform namaz during school program, Gujarat government orders probe following protest
- Meta purged over 19 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in August
- What happened on October 4 in History
- Dengue alarm in Bengal, PIL at Calcutta HC seeking court intervention
Just In
MUM Commodity Prices
COPPER:- COPPER CABEL SCRAP (BERRY) 700.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 690.00 COPPER Armature (Crdit) 679.00 COPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 643.00 CC ROD 723.00 CC ROD (RECYCLED) 692.00
BRASS:- BRASS SHEET CUTTING 495.00 BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP 463.00 BRASS HONEY 474.00
ALUMINIUM:- ALUMINIUM UTENSIL SCARPS 171.00 ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION SCRAP 182.00 ALUMINIUM WIRE SCRAP 196.00 ALUMINIUM INGOTS 215.00 ALUMINIUM ROD (9.5MM) 227.00
OTHER: - GUN METAL SCRAP 517.00 ZINC INGOTS 226.00 LEAD INGOTS 190.00 TIN INGOTS 2110.00 NICKEL CATHODE 1610.00 ------------- SUGAR RATES S,30 - 3762/ 3870
M,30 - 3866/ 3962 Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :-
BLACK PEPPER READY 680 / 760 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 390 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8800 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8700 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 11500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10700 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1700 T.P -