  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

MUM Commodity Prices

MUM Commodity Prices
x
Highlights

METAL: IN RS.PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GST.

MUMBAI : METAL: IN RS.PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GST.

COPPER:- COPPER CABEL SCRAP (BERRY) 700.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 690.00 COPPER Armature (Crdit) 679.00 COPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 643.00 CC ROD 723.00 CC ROD (RECYCLED) 692.00

BRASS:- BRASS SHEET CUTTING 495.00 BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP 463.00 BRASS HONEY 474.00

ALUMINIUM:- ALUMINIUM UTENSIL SCARPS 171.00 ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION SCRAP 182.00 ALUMINIUM WIRE SCRAP 196.00 ALUMINIUM INGOTS 215.00 ALUMINIUM ROD (9.5MM) 227.00

OTHER: - GUN METAL SCRAP 517.00 ZINC INGOTS 226.00 LEAD INGOTS 190.00 TIN INGOTS 2110.00 NICKEL CATHODE 1610.00 ------------- SUGAR RATES S,30 - 3762/ 3870

M,30 - 3866/ 3962 Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :-

BLACK PEPPER READY 680 / 760 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 390 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8800 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8700 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 11500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10700 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1700 T.P -

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X