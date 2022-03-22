My11Circle launches new ad campaign with cricketers in new avatars

Hyderabad: Games24x7, India's online skill gaming company, has unveiled its new campaign for its fantasy platform My11Circle featuring cricket icons like Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The campaign titled "India ka Sabse Bada 1st Prize" creates witty scenarios to demonstrate how every prize will look smaller in front of the humongous reward offered on My11Circle platform. The cricketing stars will be literally seen in larger-than-life avatars. The campaign will go live on Star Sports and Hotstar along with digital roll outs on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Saroj Panigrahi, Vice President, My11Circle said: "My11Circle has emerged to be one of the top fantasy sports platforms in India witnessing 100 percent growth in user base last year. This is a testimony of our commitment to provide intuitive and personalised gaming experience to the players and rewarding their skill and passion for the game. As we are nearing the IPL'22 edition, we are very excited to launch our new ad campaign featuring a mix of legendary and young cricketing talent. Through such initiatives, we hope to boost our engagement with cricket fans in India and harness the potential of fantasy sports in the country"

Since its inception in 2019, My11Circle has witnessed a tremendous growth backed by its focus on democratizing the fantasy sports ecosystem. The company has constantly innovated as per the changing consumer trends and offers an unparalleled gaming experience for all cricketing fans.