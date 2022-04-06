Myglamm launches 15 new shades of liquid lip color

Hyderabad: Myglamm, has launched 15 new shades of matte liquid lipstick in 15 exciting shades. This new range does not dry on your lips and has a creamy yet lightweight texture that feels extremely comfortable on the lips.

This highly-pigmented liquid lip color is enriched with vitamin E and glides on easily, resulting in a matte finish that doesn't settle into lip lines.

In just a single stroke, it gives you a full burst of colour that lasts for up to 8 hours while keeping your lips well-hydrated and nourished – making it the perfect choice for daily use.

The mattest matte formula provides intense matte with rich colour for glamorous lips and vitamin E adds long-lasting moisture, resulting in soft lips all day long. Being highly pigmented, it packs a ton of super-vivid pigment for even, opaque coverage.

The product range is for the multitasking woman who wants the most out of her makeup and skincare. It's all about the glamour that's easy and accessible. The makeup is rooted in innovation and created with the best skin-friendly ingredients, is cruelty free and PETA approved.