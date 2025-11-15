Nagaland sees boost in CSR funding with targeted, need-based projects: FM Sitharaman

Kohima: Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments in Nagaland have not only surged but are increasingly being aligned with local development priorities, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday during her three-day visit to the state.

After inaugurating the AI & Future Skills Centre of Excellence at Nagaland Tool Room and Training Centre (NTTC) in Dimapur, the Union Finance Minister recalled that several years ago, around 2019 or 2020, there was a genuine concern that CSR support was not reaching Nagaland.

This concern, she said, was strongly voiced even by the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and in response, the state government organised the 2022 CSR Conclave in Nagaland, which became a turning point.

Many companies, some of which had no manufacturing units or service centres in the state, were persuaded to participate and consider Nagaland as a destination for meaningful CSR initiatives.

Union Minister Sitharaman said the ongoing CSR-supported programmes at NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) Kohima and the NTTC in Dimapur were clear examples of this new momentum.

At NIELIT Kohima, the Tata Group has stepped in to train youth in advanced areas connected to semiconductor-related technologies, with their experts set to serve as master trainers, she added.

In Dimapur, Union Minister Sitharaman shared that only weeks earlier she had requested Cyient Limited Executive Chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy to bring to Nagaland the same high-quality skilling programmes that his foundation has been successfully running in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities.

He readily agreed, proving that distance from corporate hubs is no barrier when the intention is right, she told.

The Union Finance Minister expressed satisfaction that the training centres in Nagaland are now offering courses in AI-linked production methods, 3D printing, advanced coding, modernised handloom adaptation, and other new-age technologies.

These fields, she said, are reshaping global manufacturing and are essential for ensuring that young people are not left behind as industries evolve.

Union Minister Sitharaman praised the enthusiasm of the trainees, including those who had travelled from far-flung districts such as Mon.

She commended the state government for its cooperation in facilitating these initiatives and enabling CSR partners to set up meaningful, long-term programmes.

The Union Finance Minister added that the creativity of Naga youth, already evident in their textiles, woodwork, and craftsmanship -- would only grow stronger when combined with exposure to modern tools and emerging technologies.

She expressed confidence that these opportunities would empower the young generation to secure better livelihoods, contribute to Nagaland's progress, and strengthen the broader vision of a technologically advanced and self-reliant Bharat.

Deputy Managing Director of SIDBI, Sudatta Mandal, in his address said that the centre would empower the youth of Nagaland with a combination of AI-driven learning and hands-on vocational training.

The centre, established with technical support from SCINT, will initially offer two specialised trades -- Handloom and Handicraft, and Software Coding and Robotics, with the capacity to train 100 to 150 youths annually in each trade.

Highlighting the importance of the sector, Mandal noted that handloom and handicrafts hold a vital place in Nagaland's economy.

He said the training centre, equipped with two dedicated classrooms, would provide learners with AI-supported software skills, technical and design knowledge, and enhanced training in fabric innovation, enabling artisans to increase productivity, commercial value, and market appeal.

He also added that SIDBI has been supporting local industry associations in Nagaland through its Development of Industry Associations (DIA) programme, under which more than 105 industry associations have been boarded and 27,000 MSMEs have benefitted.

The partnerships will help connect AI-trained youth with local industries, addressing the need for trained technical manpower in Nagaland and across the Northeastern region.

Cyient Limited Founder and IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, NIT Warangal and NIT Surathkal Chairman board of Governors, B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, in his address highlighted India's strong economic performance, noting more than seven per cent GDP growth, controlled inflation, and steady capital investment that reflects the government's commitment to long-term development.

Reddy commended that India conserved resources when other nations overspent, enabling the country to now invest heavily in infrastructure and future technologies such as semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and research and development.



